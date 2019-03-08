Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Waddington Fritz. View Sign

Joan Waddington Fritz, 89, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Hillard Russell "Red" Fritz," whom she married on December 31, 1949 and who passed away on August 28, 2010. Joan was born on September 30, 1929 in County of Lancaster, England to the late Herbert Alfred and Mary Skidmore Waddington. Hillard and Joan met in England after WWll where he was stationed in England at the Burtonwood Royal Air Force Base. They were married in 1949 in England. They returned to the United States being stationed at Stewart Air Force Base in New York. Then they returned to Burtonwood Royal Air Force Base in England. Upon return to the United States, they were stationed at Perrin Air Force Base in Sherman-Denison, Texas, Andrews Air Force Base and at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, Maryland. After her husband, "Red", retired from the Air Force, Joan continued to work until her retirement on October 1, 1994 from the Baltimore Finance Bureau. Joan is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws; Hillard R. D. "Russ" and Mary Ellen Fritz of Westminster, Donal M. Fritz and Brenda Fritz of Dundalk, and Kerry S. and Jacqueline Fritz of Bel Air. She also leaves her grandchildren; Kara D. Buscemi, Mindy D. and husband T.J. Nida, Michael S. and Lauren Fritz, David A and Brandi Fritz, Amanda Marie Fritz and her husband Douglas P. Kriete, Jr., Erick R. Fritz, D. Matthew Fritz and great-grandchildren Andrew A. Nida, Cassie L. Nida, Luciano V. Buscemi, Breelynn Kriete and Raelee Kriete. She attended mass at St. John Catholic Church of Westminster. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Joan's family will receive friends at the Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster on Tuesday, March 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Committal services will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills, Md. on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 am. Those going to the cemetery should be at the funeral home no later than 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, online donations may be made, to honor Joan, to .

