Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Messiah United Methodist Church
30 Middle St
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Messiah United Methodist Church
30 Middle St
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Toomey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Toomey


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Toomey Obituary
Linda Carol Toomey, 56, of York Springs, PA, and formerly of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. Born December 31, 1962 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late James U. Foster, Jr. and the late Grace (Miller) Foster Miciche. She was the devoted wife of Stephen C. Toomey, to whom she was married for 35 years. Linda was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School, class of 1980. She attended Frederick Community College and studied Computer-Aided Design (CAD) at a Technical Training School in Virginia. She became a CAD drafter and artist. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Hagerstown. Linda enjoyed art, travel, camping, hiking, canoeing, gardening and spending time with her husband, family members and friends. She loved having new experiences and continual learning on the journey of life. Surviving, in addition to her beloved husband Steve, are siblings, James U. "Jimmy" Foster III of Trinidad, CO, Richard Foster of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Smith and husband Earl of Middletown, MD, Nancy Bailey and husband Richard of Gettysburg, PA and Gary Foster and wife Gail of Taneytown, MD; sisters-in-law, Ann Smith and husband Robert of Virginia, Kathy Toomey and husband Jeff Bruchey of Keymar, MD, Jennifer Bailey and husband George of Clarksburg, MD and Christine Rotruck and husband Steve of Cape Coral, FL; 17 nieces & nephews, 12 great-nieces & great-nephews, and 6 great-great-nieces & great-great-nephews. Linda is also remembered by her many, many friends. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 30 Middle St., Taneytown, MD, with Pastor Randy Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery in Taneytown. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Adams County Cancer Patient Help Fund, Adams Cancer Center, 40 V-Twin Dr., Suite 102, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
Download Now