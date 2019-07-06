Linda Carol Toomey, 56, of York Springs, PA, and formerly of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. Born December 31, 1962 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late James U. Foster, Jr. and the late Grace (Miller) Foster Miciche. She was the devoted wife of Stephen C. Toomey, to whom she was married for 35 years. Linda was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School, class of 1980. She attended Frederick Community College and studied Computer-Aided Design (CAD) at a Technical Training School in Virginia. She became a CAD drafter and artist. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Hagerstown. Linda enjoyed art, travel, camping, hiking, canoeing, gardening and spending time with her husband, family members and friends. She loved having new experiences and continual learning on the journey of life. Surviving, in addition to her beloved husband Steve, are siblings, James U. "Jimmy" Foster III of Trinidad, CO, Richard Foster of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Smith and husband Earl of Middletown, MD, Nancy Bailey and husband Richard of Gettysburg, PA and Gary Foster and wife Gail of Taneytown, MD; sisters-in-law, Ann Smith and husband Robert of Virginia, Kathy Toomey and husband Jeff Bruchey of Keymar, MD, Jennifer Bailey and husband George of Clarksburg, MD and Christine Rotruck and husband Steve of Cape Coral, FL; 17 nieces & nephews, 12 great-nieces & great-nephews, and 6 great-great-nieces & great-great-nephews. Linda is also remembered by her many, many friends. A memorial service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 30 Middle St., Taneytown, MD, with Pastor Randy Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery in Taneytown. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Adams County Cancer Patient Help Fund, Adams Cancer Center, 40 V-Twin Dr., Suite 102, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to Vickie's Angel Foundation, 511 Bridge St., New Cumberland, PA 17070. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Published in Carroll County Times on July 6, 2019