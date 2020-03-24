Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Wise. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann Wise (Missie) went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020 at home in Westminster, MD. Born December 2, 1929 in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Elizabeth Curry. She grew up in Barboursville, WV where she had a wonderful childhood, with her father as the town doctor. She grew up attending and was married at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, which was just a short walk across the street. After high school she attended Mary Baldwin College and then transferred to West Virginia University, where she earned a teaching degree. She married Charles William Wise (Charlie) on August 26, 1952. Missie was the devoted wife of Charlie, to whom she was married for 67 years. In 1960 they moved with Charlie's job to Lutherville, MD, where they lived for almost 50-years. She was active in their local church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and made many life-long friends. Missie taught nursery school there for many years. She loved spending time with and taking care of her family. She was a wonderful cook and made many meals with things from the garden that Charlie tended each year. In 2009 they made the decision to move to Carroll Lutheran Village, where they have lived happily for the past 10-years. She will be greatly missed. Her love of family, and her kindness, selflessness and generosity were admired by all who knew her. Missie is survived by and was a wonderful mother to her 2 children, Libby Williams of Hampstead, MD and Chuck Wise and his wife, Diane of Ellicott City, MD. She was the loving grandmother (Nana) to her 2 grandsons, Scott Wise of Columbia, MD and Ethan Wise of Baltimore, MD. Surviving, in addition to her immediate family are her brother, Dr. William Lake Curry of Richmond, VA and his children, Jamie, Beth and Scott Curry, also of Richmond, VA. And her cousin, John Curry of Asheville, NC. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service for family members only will be held on Tuesday, March 24th at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens with a celebration of Missie's life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at

Margaret Ann Wise (Missie) went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020 at home in Westminster, MD. Born December 2, 1929 in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Elizabeth Curry. She grew up in Barboursville, WV where she had a wonderful childhood, with her father as the town doctor. She grew up attending and was married at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, which was just a short walk across the street. After high school she attended Mary Baldwin College and then transferred to West Virginia University, where she earned a teaching degree. She married Charles William Wise (Charlie) on August 26, 1952. Missie was the devoted wife of Charlie, to whom she was married for 67 years. In 1960 they moved with Charlie's job to Lutherville, MD, where they lived for almost 50-years. She was active in their local church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and made many life-long friends. Missie taught nursery school there for many years. She loved spending time with and taking care of her family. She was a wonderful cook and made many meals with things from the garden that Charlie tended each year. In 2009 they made the decision to move to Carroll Lutheran Village, where they have lived happily for the past 10-years. She will be greatly missed. Her love of family, and her kindness, selflessness and generosity were admired by all who knew her. Missie is survived by and was a wonderful mother to her 2 children, Libby Williams of Hampstead, MD and Chuck Wise and his wife, Diane of Ellicott City, MD. She was the loving grandmother (Nana) to her 2 grandsons, Scott Wise of Columbia, MD and Ethan Wise of Baltimore, MD. Surviving, in addition to her immediate family are her brother, Dr. William Lake Curry of Richmond, VA and his children, Jamie, Beth and Scott Curry, also of Richmond, VA. And her cousin, John Curry of Asheville, NC. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service for family members only will be held on Tuesday, March 24th at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens with a celebration of Missie's life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org Arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close