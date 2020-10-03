Matthew Keith Haines of Westminster, MD was born on March 27, 1964; went to be with his Lord & Savior on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was the son of Larry E. Haines & Jane Armfield Haines. He was the grandson of Arthur Levi Haines & Evelyn Bair Haines of Woodbine, MD. He is survived by 3 brothers Garry Armfield Haines and wife Kelly of Westminster, Kevin E. Haines & wife Sherrie of Westminster, and Levi T. Haines & wife LeighAnn of Hanover. Also survived by his friend Carol Benson and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Inc in Woodbine, MD located at the corner of Woodbine Road and Bethel Road. Service will be officiated by Dr. Norris E. Belcher, Jr. and Pastor Rick Holbrook of Church of the Open Door. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door 550 Baltimore Blvd Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements made by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
.