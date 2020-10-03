1/1
Matthew Keith Haines
1964 - 2020
Matthew Keith Haines of Westminster, MD was born on March 27, 1964; went to be with his Lord & Savior on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was the son of Larry E. Haines & Jane Armfield Haines. He was the grandson of Arthur Levi Haines & Evelyn Bair Haines of Woodbine, MD. He is survived by 3 brothers Garry Armfield Haines and wife Kelly of Westminster, Kevin E. Haines & wife Sherrie of Westminster, and Levi T. Haines & wife LeighAnn of Hanover. Also survived by his friend Carol Benson and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Inc in Woodbine, MD located at the corner of Woodbine Road and Bethel Road. Service will be officiated by Dr. Norris E. Belcher, Jr. and Pastor Rick Holbrook of Church of the Open Door. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door 550 Baltimore Blvd Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements made by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Inc
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
