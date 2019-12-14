Michael A. Brown, 61, of Westminster passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Westminster Healthcare Center. Born January 2, 1958, in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Raymond Lee Brown and Charlotte Ripley Brown Patterson. He was a graduate of Wicomico Senior High School class of 1976. He attended Grace Lutheran Church and was previously employed by McDaniel College. He was also fond of his cat Dixie. He is survived by his sister Teresa Brown and husband Roger Brown of Taneytown. Niece and nephew Keith and Kari Brown. He was predeceased by his aunt Betty Bish. Surviving also are his uncle Carroll Bish of Westminster, several other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, many cousins and close friends Kim, John and Christopher Frock. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10 am until the start of funeral services at 11 am at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Burial will follow in the Krider's St. Benjamin's Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 14, 2019