Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
Milton Joseph Eser, Sr., 96, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Harrisburg, PA. Born on February 18. 1923, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the oldest son of the late Milton Thomas and Lena Thompson Eser. He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria Esther-Ruth Barranger Eser. Milton Joseph Eser, Sr., led a beautiful, fulfilling life which reflected his gentle soul and belief in "having an open hand" to family, friends, and coworkers alike. An entrepreneur at age 7, he sold Christmas trees and Easter flowers on the corner of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore City. Later, during his high school days at Baltimore Polytechnic (Poly), he had his own fish store which he operated before and after school. After high school, he graduated, Class of 1944, from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York. He was an engineer on the Liberty Ships during WWII participating in supply missions in the Atlantic and Indian oceans. Following the war, he was a gas engineer and then Supervisor of Transportation, then moved into Generation for BG&E from 1941 until retirement in 1986. After retirement, he became a consulting engineer for Constellation and then managed a power plant in Frackville, PA. Hard working and dedicated, he finally retired from all consulting work at age 70. Fishing and boating were prominent fixtures in Milton's life as he preferred these activities to dating and dancing. He even skipped his Poly senior prom to go fishing! In fact, this is how he met his wife, Gloria, at Love Point, Kent Island by taking her family fishing on the Chesapeake. They were married on January 31, 1945 and were married for 68 years and had a family together. He was a loving and generous father and grandfather, who gave his love and advice with great abundance and ease. Milton loved oil painting, especially seascapes and provided many family members a gift of their own painting which was a cherished present. These will now serve as touchstones of his talent, patience, and love. Through saving and hard work, he had condos in Ocean City, MD and in Bonita Springs, FL. Always with a fishing pole, he enjoyed fishing in both places and welcomed family and friends to visit. He lived his life by the motto he loved, "having an open hand." He was irreplaceable and will be dearly missed. Surviving him are children: Anne L. Wright and husband Ken, Pamela G. Fink and husband Mike, and Milton J. Eser, Jr., grandchildren: Allyson, Scott, Lori, K.C., Jodi, Mikey, Trey, and Audrey, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren, and a brother: Thomas Eser. The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 1, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10 am. Interment to follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Upperco, MD. If desired, donations in Milton's name may be made to the S.S. JOHN W. BROWN, and mailed to Project Liberty Ship, Inc., P.O. Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 29, 2019
