Neal David Warehime, Jr., 55, of Finksburg, Maryland, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home. Born April 8, 1965 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the son of Anna (Bollinger) Warehime Green of Finksburg and the late Neal David Warehime, Sr. He was the step-son of David L. Green of Finksburg. Neal graduated from Westminster High School class of 1983. After graduation he briefly worked for Deer Park Paving, then began his career with RMS where he worked for 35 years. He was a leader and elder in Standing Rock fellowship. He gathered with men all over the country several times a year to pray for States of America. He was a longtime member of Scriptures for America Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Blacksmith Guild of Central America. Neal was always willing to lend a helping hand and a "jack-of-all-trades". Surviving in addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by sisters, Nancy Sottile Warehime of Westminster and Carey Jackson of Westminster; nephews and niece, Jeffry Kjeldgaard, Luca Sottile, Nino Sottile, Annaka and Jacob Jackson; step-sister, Kelly Koelber of Hampstead; and step-brothers, David R. Green of Littlestown and Rusty Green of Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with Kris Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17th from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.