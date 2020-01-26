Robert Bryce Workman, age 85, of New Windsor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home. Born November 23, 1934 in Lexington, NC, he was the son of the late Robert Moses and Ethel Hildreth Snider Workman. He was the husband of Doris Workman, his loving wife of 62 years. Bryce was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Army. He retired from the National Park Service. He and his wife were members of Gettysburg Baptist Church. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, David Bryce Workman and wife Katrina and Michael Scott Workman and wife Angela; 5 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Gettysburg Baptist Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 26, 2020