Robert Galen Bishop, 95, of Gettysburg, PA died Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born December 4, 1924 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Mervin and Beulah (Keckler) Bishop. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Wenschhof) Bishop who died October 15, 1999 after 47 years of marriage. Mr. Bishop was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Taneytown, MD. He was a life member of the Greenmount Fire Company and a member of the PA Farm Bureau. He attended Moritz's one room school house in Freedom Township and Gettysburg High School. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer, farming with horses and later got his beloved John Deere Tractor. He was a livestock dealer and trucker, serving a five county area that his son proudly continues today. He was the neighborhood go to guy for minor veterinary services. He drove a school bus for the Green family of Gettysburg for over 30 years transporting multiple generations of children. He also enjoyed telling stories and diagraming family trees. Robert is survived by four children, Bobbi Jo Elliott and her husband James, of Biglerville, PA, Benn Bishop and his wife Beverly, of Gettysburg, PA, Bonni Sharrer and her husband Paul, of Fairfield, PA, Beth Bishop and her companion Frank Shull, of Gettysburg, PA, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews, He was predeceased by his two sisters, Anna Kiessling and Ruth Bechtel. Funeral services will be private, however the family is planning on having a Celebration of Life once the threat of the COVID-19 virus subsides.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 4, 2020