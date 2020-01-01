Sylvia S. Eckhardt, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Bruce Eckhardt, Pam Forbes, and Debbie Riley. She will be forever missed and remembered well for her devotion to her children and loving involvement in the lives of her grandchildren. Daughter to Elmer R. Shade and Easter C. Shade, she was born on March 24, 1924 in Washington D.C. She held a bachelors and master's degree from University of Maryland at College Park. After serving as a teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C. and Atholton High School in Howard County, she pursued her artistic and craft interests with skill and compassion. She was a lifelong resident of Glyndon, Maryland after college. Sylvia was active in the Glyndon Women's Club, and a member of the Glyndon Methodist Church; always caring, showing grace and extending friendship to all. Surviving in addition to her three children are ten grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren, where she was affectionately called Grammie and Grandmommy. A memorial service will be held at Fairhaven, 7200 3rd Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784 in late January. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glyndon United Methodist Church, 4713 Butler Road, Glyndon, MD 21071. Arrangements are by Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., Owings Mills, MD.

