Wilbur "Wags" Robert Wagner III, 83, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on August 18, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Wilbur Robert Jr., and Lorraine Lee Wagner. He was the beloved husband of Arleen M. Kammar Wagner. Robert attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, and Johns Hopkins University. He retired from Dow Chemical Company in early January of 2000. He was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard. Robert was a member and past president of Yankee-Rebels Drum and Bugle Alumni Corps and the Hawthorne Caballeros Drum and Bugle Alumni Corps. In 2001, he was inducted into the World Drum Corps Hall of Fame. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Stephanie Brewster and husband Bill of Manchester, MD, and Cynthia Barbe of Hampstead, MD, and grandchildren: Sarah and Kate Brewster. Services and interment are private due to current health restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157, or Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 416, Manchester, MD 21102-0416. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2020.