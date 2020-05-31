Wilbur Robert Wagner III
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbur "Wags" Robert Wagner III, 83, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on August 18, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Wilbur Robert Jr., and Lorraine Lee Wagner. He was the beloved husband of Arleen M. Kammar Wagner. Robert attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, and Johns Hopkins University. He retired from Dow Chemical Company in early January of 2000. He was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard. Robert was a member and past president of Yankee-Rebels Drum and Bugle Alumni Corps and the Hawthorne Caballeros Drum and Bugle Alumni Corps. In 2001, he was inducted into the World Drum Corps Hall of Fame. Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Stephanie Brewster and husband Bill of Manchester, MD, and Cynthia Barbe of Hampstead, MD, and grandchildren: Sarah and Kate Brewster. Services and interment are private due to current health restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157, or Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 416, Manchester, MD 21102-0416. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved