David Ronald Meeks
David Ronald Meeks, 75, of Dunnville, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington.
He is survived by his wife, Janett Pendleton Meeks; son, Ronald Gene (Carmella) Meeks; brother, Marvin Meeks; two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Austin Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Please enter through the front doors (Campbellsville Street side) of the funeral home when you arrive for visitation. Everyone in attendance must follow social distancing guidelines. Facial coverings are required.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
