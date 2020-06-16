Franklin "Paul" Carter, 94, of Liberty, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his daughters, Rita (George) Lawhorn; Paula (Danny) Minton; sons, Michael (Lynn) Carter, Philip Lee Carter; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson on the way.
A private family funeral mass was held June 15 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.