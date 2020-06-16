Franklin "Paul" Carter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin "Paul" Carter, 94, of Liberty, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his daughters, Rita (George) Lawhorn; Paula (Danny) Minton; sons, Michael (Lynn) Carter, Philip Lee Carter; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson on the way.
A private family funeral mass was held June 15 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved