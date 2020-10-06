1/1
Gary A. Presley
Gary A. Presley, age 74, of Lexington, beloved husband of Ruth Ann Sims Presley for 49 years, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
Born May 12, 1946 in Lexington, he was a son of the late Johnny L. and Ann Elizabeth McBride Presley. Gary was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired Lexington Firefighter. Upon his retirement, he was a school crossing guard up until his passing. He was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church and enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary was very patriotic and festive, enjoying all the different seasons and holidays.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: his son, Jeff (Bobbi) Presley of Lexington; his grandchildren, Olivia, Danica, Emily, Charlie, Sarah, and Grace; and great-grandchild, Mason Bridges; his brother, Michael (Linda) Presley of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Presley Miller.
Funeral services will be at 11 am Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
