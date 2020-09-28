Clara "Jean" Hepner, 72, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the comfort of her home under the care of her loving husband, Jeffrey Hepner, Sr., of 51 years.



She was the daughter of the late Laura Belle Hayes, and raised by her Aunt (Edna Marie Hayes) and Uncle (Clarence "Doc" Hayes).



She loved angels and spending time with her family. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She donated her time to help out with fund raisers and functions for the Veterans and the organization.



She was known as "Mom" to many and "Mom Mom" to her grandchildren.



Jean is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Hepner Sr., Sons, Jeffrey Hepner Jr., Timothy Hepner, Daughters, Laurie Meskunas and Tanya Rakes, Grandchildren, Ashley Blankenship, Shianne Pettitt, Jeffrey Hepner III, Conner Hepner and Danny Hepner.



Memorial Services will be private. We invite you to share your condolences for Jean at the Elkton VFW, 208 W High St, Elkton, MD between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on October 8, 2020.



