Earl Thomas Hines, of Elkton, MD, was born on April 22, 1922 to Carl Hines and Susan Hines in Fair Hill, MD. He departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019.

He attended Kenmore school until eighth grade when he was called upon to work on the family farm. Earl married Betty Williams on March 4, 1945 at the Rock Presbyterian Church in Fair Hill, MD. They had one child.

After leaving the family farm, Earl had several jobs with farms and dairies in the county. During World War II, Earl served with the Maryland State Guard rising to the rank of corporal. In 1952, Earl began a 30-year career with the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company.

Earl supported Elkton High School Football for 27 years and served as Equipment Manager. He attended the Elkton Presbyterian Church for 68 years and was in the church choir for 63 years. He also performed several years with the Cecil County Choral Society.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hines.

Earl is survived by son, Thomas, and his wife, Kelly, and two grandchildren: Bradley and Nathan Hines.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Elkton Cemetery on Bow Street, Elkton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to "Elkton Presbyterian Church Building Fund" or "Elkton Touchdown Club" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

