G. Beckett Jones Jr. known to most as Bud, grew up in Cecilton, Maryland on his family's dairy farm, which was known as the Ge-Es-Jo Farm. He loved the farm life: milking cows, driving tractors and tilling the land. He was a member of the 4-H Club, winning showcases with his personal cow which was named N.V. He also played Little League Baseball, and at age 12 he got his first set of' drums, which eventually led him to forming a band with his friends. While growing up, Bud attended Zion United Methodist Church. After graduating from high school, he attended Radio Announcing School in Washington, D.C. After radio school, Bud turned his focus to Agriculture while studying at the University of Maryland, from where he graduated with an Associate of Arts.While at the University of Maryland Bud realized he wanted something more stable than farming, so he decided to study finance and banking. Bud made a career in the financial world till 2004. In 2004 Bud opened a retail sports store "Battle Gear Sports" in Palm City, FL. In 2010 he closed the store and traveled halfway across the country with his son Hunter to visit his other son Matt in Colorado. Bud eventually joined Medical Services of America (Community Home Health) in their office support department until his retirement.Bud's passion was sports, particularly baseball. He was a huge sports advocate within the community as he coached baseball, served on the Little League Board, and umpired locally and around the state of FL. He was also an announcer for 4 years at Martin County High School Lacrosse games, while serving on the Martin County High School Lacrosse Team's Board as Treasurer, and while also volunteering locally with the Salvation Army.Bud's hobbies were reading Sci-Fi books and traveling. He also collected electronic trains, Department 56 Dickens Village miniatures, and signed baseballs.His love for his wife, children and grandchildren was endless. Bud is survived by his wife Sandy, 3 children Jess (Rand), Matt (Jess) and Hunter, and his grandchildren Jackson, Beckett, Eva and Gus his 3 sisters Janette Leahey (Michael), Jackie Jones, and Judy Mills (Jerry). He was preceded in death by his parents George and Esther Jones and his youngest sister Julie Argoe (Jerry).Bud will be laid to rest with his family in the Bethel Cemetery of Chesapeake City, MD.His contributions to the community were endless; to say thank you for his contributions and love for Community, his family is setting up two donations: Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL and the Salvation Army, Stuart, FL.