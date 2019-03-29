Jaclynn Krystle Smith of Newark, DE, passed away at the young age of 33 on March 26, 2019, but not before putting up a fight against breast cancer. She was born in Havre De Grace on April 25, 1985.

She will be greatly missed by her father, Dwayne Smith; and grandmother, Della Smith. Her legacy will live on through her sister, Jessica Young; brother-in-law, Dirk Young; and their children: Kailynn, Dirk Jr. and Brooklyn. Our hearts are with her spouse, Noel Smith; their dog Quinn and their cats: Sage, Violet, and Hendrix. Her stepfather Steve Clifton and his wife Wilma Clifton will miss her dearly. She went home to be with her mother, Kathryn Craig; grandparents: Richard and Bonnie Lund; and her "Grammy", Kathryn Craig.

Services will be held April 6, 11 a.m. at the Elkton Church of the Nazarene. Please no flowers or cards, only great stories about Jaclynn, and donations to the for research.