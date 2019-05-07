Home

R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
Robert "Bob" Edward Anderson, 54, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1964 in DuBois, PA, to the late Robert Leroy Anderson and Betty Ann (Ishman) Anderson.
Bob proudly served his country in the United Stated Navy. He was an avid fisherman and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Generous with his time, Bob was always happy to help anyone with anything. He was a proud dance and swim dad. Bob will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, and friend, and will be deeply missed by those lucky enough to have known him.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Melody Anderson; daughter, Caroline Joy Anderson; step-mother, Marianne Anderson; mother-in-law, Betty Lander; two brothers: Brett Anderson, Michael Wight; sister, Karen McFarland; four brothers-in-law: Bill Lander, Barry (Mary) Lander, Richard Lander, Jeffrey (Tracy) Lander; four sisters-in-law: Bobbi (Ray) Kulis, Bonnie (Ray) Ryan, Rosemary (Al) Sclafani, Jeannie (Dave) Shiel; uncle, Charles Ishman; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Lander.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019
