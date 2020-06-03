Beverly White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELLSBURG: Beverly A. (Wilt) White, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her rural Shellsburg home.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Church rural Shellsburg, with Rev. Matt Magee officiating.

Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved