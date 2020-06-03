SHELLSBURG: Beverly A. (Wilt) White, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her rural Shellsburg home.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Church rural Shellsburg, with Rev. Matt Magee officiating.
Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Church rural Shellsburg, with Rev. Matt Magee officiating.
Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 3, 2020.