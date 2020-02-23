Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dohn Eric Harshbarger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dohn Eric Harshbarger Camden-Dohn Eric Harshbarger, age 75, died at his home in Camden, Delaware, Christmas morning. Dohn and his wife, Mary K. Eggers, moved to Camden 14 years ago from Nanuet, New York and became active in the 34th District Democratic Committee. Dohn serving as Chairman of the 34th and was a delegate to the 2008 National Democratic Convention in Denver. He served on the Board of Adjustment for the Town of Camden and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Barclay Farms Homeowners Association. He was one of the founders of the Leased Land Homeowners Association and active in protecting the rights of those who live on leased land. Dohn was born to Marian and Luther Harshbarger in Ambler, PA., but, except for a few years in Germany and England, grew up mostly in the State College area (Pine Grove mills and Ferguson Township) where his mother taught at the Corl Street Elementary School and his father served as Chaplain and then Professor of Religious Studies at Penn State. Dohn graduated from State College High School in 1962, graduated from Drew University in Madison, NJ, and from Hartford Theological Seminary. He worked for Penn State University as a Dean of Students at both Beaver Campus and Behrend College. After 20 years at Penn State, Dohn became Vice President For Student Life at Dominican College in Orangeburg, New York, from which he retired in 2005. Dohn felt a strong commitment to the students and staff at Dominican and said the time there was the best of his life. The proximity to Broadway and 42nd St., New York City may have helped contribute to Dohn's happiness. He was a fan of Broadway shows, Baseball and Penn State Football. Dohn was a member of the first class of Leadership Rockland New York in 1990. He served Leadership Rockland in many capacities, including Chair of the Board of Directors and President of the Alumni Association. Dohn was one of only four people to hold the lifetime title of Honorary Board member. Dohn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary K. Eggers, and his son David Eggers Harshbarger of Tomkins Cove, New York, his older brother, L. Scott Harshbarger of Cambridge, MA, and nephews Michael and Benjamin Harshbarger. A memorial service was held on January 2, 2020 in Delaware. A memorial service will be celebrated at the Spring Run Church of the Brethren in McVeytown, PA on Satruday, May 30 at 11 AM. Donations may be made in Dohn's name to either the Luther H. Harshbarger Scholarship Fund at Penn State or to the Domincan College Scholarship Fund.

Dohn Eric Harshbarger Camden-Dohn Eric Harshbarger, age 75, died at his home in Camden, Delaware, Christmas morning. Dohn and his wife, Mary K. Eggers, moved to Camden 14 years ago from Nanuet, New York and became active in the 34th District Democratic Committee. Dohn serving as Chairman of the 34th and was a delegate to the 2008 National Democratic Convention in Denver. He served on the Board of Adjustment for the Town of Camden and as a member of the Board of Directors for the Barclay Farms Homeowners Association. He was one of the founders of the Leased Land Homeowners Association and active in protecting the rights of those who live on leased land. Dohn was born to Marian and Luther Harshbarger in Ambler, PA., but, except for a few years in Germany and England, grew up mostly in the State College area (Pine Grove mills and Ferguson Township) where his mother taught at the Corl Street Elementary School and his father served as Chaplain and then Professor of Religious Studies at Penn State. Dohn graduated from State College High School in 1962, graduated from Drew University in Madison, NJ, and from Hartford Theological Seminary. He worked for Penn State University as a Dean of Students at both Beaver Campus and Behrend College. After 20 years at Penn State, Dohn became Vice President For Student Life at Dominican College in Orangeburg, New York, from which he retired in 2005. Dohn felt a strong commitment to the students and staff at Dominican and said the time there was the best of his life. The proximity to Broadway and 42nd St., New York City may have helped contribute to Dohn's happiness. He was a fan of Broadway shows, Baseball and Penn State Football. Dohn was a member of the first class of Leadership Rockland New York in 1990. He served Leadership Rockland in many capacities, including Chair of the Board of Directors and President of the Alumni Association. Dohn was one of only four people to hold the lifetime title of Honorary Board member. Dohn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary K. Eggers, and his son David Eggers Harshbarger of Tomkins Cove, New York, his older brother, L. Scott Harshbarger of Cambridge, MA, and nephews Michael and Benjamin Harshbarger. A memorial service was held on January 2, 2020 in Delaware. A memorial service will be celebrated at the Spring Run Church of the Brethren in McVeytown, PA on Satruday, May 30 at 11 AM. Donations may be made in Dohn's name to either the Luther H. Harshbarger Scholarship Fund at Penn State or to the Domincan College Scholarship Fund. Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close