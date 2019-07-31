Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. David. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Homes, Inc. 100 Bridge Street Mifflintown , PA 17059 (717)-436-6252 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. David September 18, 1939July 28, 2019 Donald R. David, 85, of State College, passed away at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Centre Crest Nursing Center in Bellefonte. Born on September 18, 1933 in York, PA, he is the son of the late Gilbert Myers and Dorothy Jane (Moore) David Sr. He was the husband of the late G. Jean (Clark) David who preceded him in death on March 6, 1996. He is survived by his children, Michelle David-Hugues and her husband Kevin of Salisbury, MD and Mikel David Milliken and his wife Brenda of Bellefonte; and six grandchildren, Shannon Milliken, Christopher Milliken, Patrick Hugues, Aidan Hugues, Liam Hugues, and Kealyn Hugues. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert David and a sister, Joanne Kauffman. Mr. David was a 1951 graduate of York High School, a graduate of York College, and also attended the Pennsylvania State University. He was a part of the Apollo 11 Space Program in coordination with NASA and also was a mechanical engineer for several projects with the military. Donald served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Micro-Tol Machine Shop and Keen Manufacturing and enjoyed Sprint Car Racing, NASCAR, and buying, restoring, and selling vehicles. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 100 Bridge St., Mifflintown with Rev. Graham C. Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Nook. There will be no viewing or visitation. Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at

Donald R. David September 18, 1939July 28, 2019 Donald R. David, 85, of State College, passed away at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Centre Crest Nursing Center in Bellefonte. Born on September 18, 1933 in York, PA, he is the son of the late Gilbert Myers and Dorothy Jane (Moore) David Sr. He was the husband of the late G. Jean (Clark) David who preceded him in death on March 6, 1996. He is survived by his children, Michelle David-Hugues and her husband Kevin of Salisbury, MD and Mikel David Milliken and his wife Brenda of Bellefonte; and six grandchildren, Shannon Milliken, Christopher Milliken, Patrick Hugues, Aidan Hugues, Liam Hugues, and Kealyn Hugues. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert David and a sister, Joanne Kauffman. Mr. David was a 1951 graduate of York High School, a graduate of York College, and also attended the Pennsylvania State University. He was a part of the Apollo 11 Space Program in coordination with NASA and also was a mechanical engineer for several projects with the military. Donald served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Micro-Tol Machine Shop and Keen Manufacturing and enjoyed Sprint Car Racing, NASCAR, and buying, restoring, and selling vehicles. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 100 Bridge St., Mifflintown with Rev. Graham C. Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Nook. There will be no viewing or visitation. Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close