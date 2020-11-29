1/1
Donna Goss-Deck
1932 - 2020
May 26, 1932 - November 23, 2020
Belleville, Pennsylvania - Donna Jean Goss-Deck, 88, of Valley View Retirement community in Belleville, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Valley View.
She was born May 26, 1932 in Yeagertown, a daughter of the late John E. Palm and Ethel M (Stroup Palm.
Mrs. Goss made her home in Ferguson Valley from 1954 to 1972 and in the State College area from 1973 to 2012.
She was first married to Raymond L. Goss Jr. who preceded her in death in 1997. Later she married John C. Deck who preceded her in death in 2011.
Surviving Donna are three children, Debi S. Goss of Jacksonville Fl., Danny L. Goss (Sandy) of Palmyra, PA and Richard A. Goss (Arla) of Lewistown, PA; 8 grandchildren, Patrick A. Goss (Tina) of Moore, South Carolina, Jamie M. Kernes (Tom) of Hickman, NE; Heidi Patak (Craig) of Lincoln NE; Joseph D. Goss (Erin of Trenton, NJ; Spencer D. Smith, Chiang Mai, Thailand; Matthew Goss (Ali) Manhatten, KS; Jeremy Goss(Erica) of Greenville, TX and Renae Silver (Michael) of Macungie; 17 Great-Grandchildren, one sister Carol (Palm) Dunkle (Thomas) of Camp Hill, PA,
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald Palm, Robert S Palm and Dean Palm.
Mrs. Goss –Deck was involved in the grocery business having worked at Giant Foods in Lewistown, Weis stores in Lewistown and Bellefonte, A&P stores in Bellefonte and State College; Bilo and Riverside, State College, and owned and operated the IGA Store in State College.
Donna graduated from Lewistown High School in 1950. She especially enjoyed reading, traveling, live shows and cooking.
An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Private graveside services will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College, PA


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
So sorry to read of Donna’s passing. She lived on the same hall as my mother at Valley View. Donna always brought a smile to my face during my visits to Mom. I always enjoyed saying hello & sharing a few words with her. She will be missed.
Mary Jo Smith
