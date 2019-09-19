Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Beightol. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Confer Beightol August 27, 1920 September 17, 2019 Pauline was a daughter of the late Fred W. and Laura E. Confer. As a life-long resident of Pennsylvania, she was born in Tipton and grew up in Smullton. She graduated from Rebersburg High School in 1937, before marrying Eugene J. Beightol on December 3, 1937. They resided in Madisonburg until moving to Pleasant Gap in 1953. Pauline and Gene enjoyed over 50 years of marriage before he died on April 25, 1988. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Beightol) Rose of Pleasant Gap, grandchildren Tina (Rose) Wendt (Gregory), Lori Rose and Brian Rose (Deborah). Pauline is also survived by great-grandchildren Brianna and Allena Wendt, Dominic, Dante and Olivia Rose, brother Glenn E. Confer, brothers-in-law Norman E. Weber and Kenneth Beightol (Ethel), as well as beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by granddaughter Kimberly Rose, son-in-law Edward P. Rose, siblings Harold Confer, Josephine (Confer) Stover and Jean (Confer) Weber. Pauline was employed at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven during World War II, and at Burd's Store in Pleasant Gap for many years. Her faith was very important to her. She was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Pleasant Gap, participating as a volunteer baker for fundraisers, as well as singing in the church choir. Pauline and Gene were loyal volunteers for the Pleasant Gap Fire Company, particularly during the annual carnival. Family was the most important part of her life. She was selfless, always putting the needs of her family first. Pauline loved attending the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supporting them in their accomplishments. In her 99 years, she was a model of dignity and integrity, and a source of strength, encouragement, unconditional love and unending support for her entire family. Pauline and her daughter Nancy were inseparable and were each other's best friends. She was dearly loved and will live on in our hearts forever. Services and burial will be private at the Zion Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Kevin T. Shock, and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. For those wishing to honor her memory, donations can be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church at 160 N. Main St., Pleasant Gap, PA 16823, or Pleasant Gap Fire Company at 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

