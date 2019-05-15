Shirley J. Johnsonbaugh June 2, 1941May 13, 2019 Shirley J. Johnson- baugh, 77, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was born in Bellefonte on June 2, 1941, a daughter of the late Harry and Madeline Warner Hackett. She was united in marriage to Don H. Johnsonbaugh on December 1, 1961. He survives at their home. Shirley was a graduate of Bellefonte High School class of 1959. She retired from CCOR Electronics of State College after many years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bellefonte. Her greatest pleasure was time spent with her grandchildren. Along with her husband she is survived by a daughter, Frosty (Pat) Voyzey of Warriors Mark, a son, Bruce O. Johnsonbaugh of Dayton, Ohio a sister, Bonnie Hackett of Bellefonte, and 5 grandchildren, Maureen, Ally, and Michael Johnsonbaugh, and Kendra and Erika Voyzey. She was preceded by a brother Harry Hackett, and sisters, Mary Linto, Beverly Hackett, and Betty Zentner. Private services will be held at the families convenience at Kader-Neff Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Shipe officiating. Burial will be at Eagle Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, Pa. 16823
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 15, 2019