Thomas M. Monsell October 27, 1950 May 11, 2019 Thomas M. Monsell, 68, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on October 27, 1950, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Donald and Hellen (Lyons) Monsell. Thomas was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked in the maintenance department at Penn State for 33 years until his retirement. He is survived by his companion of more than 30 years, Judith Zimmerman; one son, Bradley James Monsell, of Oregon, and Judith's two sons, David and Terrill Zimmerman. Also surviving are three sisters, Betsy Cassidy, Donna Reese (Bob), and Marty Road (Ken), and one brother, Dick Monsell (Vick). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Michael Cassidy. Thomas enjoyed sports of all kinds. He especially enjoyed playing cards and going to casinos. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 14, 2019