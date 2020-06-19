Beatrice Hollowood
Beatrice Hollowood LADSON - Beatrice Hollowood, 92, of Ladson, wife of Charles L. Hollowood, died Wednesday at her residence. The viewing is at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by the funeral at 1:30 p.m. at Simplicity Lowcountry in Summerville. Burial will be private. Mrs. Hollowood was born Sept. 15, 1927, in Fall River, Mass., a daughter of Manuel and Angela Santos. She attended Fall River schools. Mrs. Hollowood lived a full and colorful life that included a lifelong passion for dancing. She performed professionally in nightclub reviews in the 1940's and '50's and did a stint as a backup dancer for B.B. King. She was a professional model in Southern California in the 1950's. After moving to South Carolina, she worked at Charles Town Landing and Charleston International Airport. Mrs. Hollowood was an avid gardener who especially enjoyed cultivating roses. She loved watching sports and was very proud of her family. Survivors include her husband; a son, Rick Nelson (Vickie) of Summerville; two daughters, Candis Hollowood (Sandra) of Columbia and Sandy Howarth of Swansea, Mass.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
