Bernice Phillips Beaver Dam, SC - Bernice Shurlknight Phillips, 98, of Beaver Dam, a homemaker and widow of Johnnie C. Phillips, Sr. passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019. Ms. Bernice was born June 24, 1921 in Berkeley County a daughter of William Joseph Shurlknight and Ella Carr Shurlknight. A 1940 graduate of St. Stephen High School, Ms. Bernice loved being a mother and gardening. She was a dedicated member of Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, she read her Bible every day and attended church each week. Surviving are a son- Carvin Phillips of Beaver Dam and a daughter- Daphne Phillips also of Beaver Dam; many nieces and nephews. Ms. Bernice was predeceased by a daughter Earlene P. Wilson and 12 siblings, she was the last of 13 children from her immediate family to pass away. Her funeral service will be held at Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church in Macedonia Saturday November 23, 2019 at 3 o'clock. Interment will follow in Johnson Cemetery, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 o'clock until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2346 North Hwy 17-A, Bonneau, SC 29431. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019