Carolyn "Carol" Barker Summerville - Carol Barker, 78, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 26, 1940, to the late Kenneth and Mildred Knight. She married Ellis "JR" Barker October 29, 1960 in Charleston, SC and remained by his side for 58 years, spending over 20 years as a Military wife. In addition to her husband "JR", Carol is survived by her two daughters whom she adored and loved, Kerry Barker and Kristin Barker, both of Summerville, her five grandchildren who she worshipped, Alyson Bryant, of Goose Creek, Joshua (Natasha) Bryant, of Pine Knot, KY, Tristin Hagerman, of Summerville, Madison Creel, of Goose Creek, and Keara Hagerman, of Summerville. Also surviving is her dear precious great-granddaughter, Cheyann Bledsloe, of Pine Knot, KY. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her step-father, George R. Allen. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home, Rev. Harvey Fields will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral in Carolina Memorial Park. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, Park and Cremations (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019