Charles D. Miller, Jr. INDIALANTIC, FL - Mr. Charles D. Miller, Jr., A retired Professional Electrical Engineer died on September 8, 2019 at William Childs Hospice House. Mr. Miller was born on November 26, 1927 in Charleston, SC. He is the son of Charles D. Miller and Ruth Johnson Miller. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After leaving the Navy, he graduated from Clemson University majoring in Electrical Engineering. In 1962, he transferred to Patrick Air Force Base and was assigned to The Ships Special Project Office. During this time he obtained a Master's Degree from Florida Institute of Technology. His final assignment within the Government was Director of Special Projects Range Development, Eastern Space and Missile Center. Mr. Miller leaves his wife of 69 years, Gloria Miller, and three children, Keith Miller of Palm Bay, Kim Dunn of Melbourne, Ruth Basil of Long Island, NY, and a predeceased son, Kenneth B. Miller. He leaves one sister living in Charleston, SC; Constance Thompson, and 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. The celebration of life service is to be held at First Baptist of Indialantic on Saturday, the 14th of September at 10:00 am. Visit our guestbook at



