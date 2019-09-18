|
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church, James Island
|
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church, James Island
Charles John Oshinsky Charleston - Charles John Oshinsky, 91, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Edith Ilse Weyknecht Oshinsky entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 11, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 in Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment with Masonic rites will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Charles was born December 20, 1927 in Library, Pennsylvania, son of the late John Charles Oshinsky and the late Catherine King Oshinsky. He was a Flight Engineer with the United States Air Force, having served for 21 years. Charles worked at AVCO, was a City of Charleston Police Officer, and Public Safety Officer at MUSC. He held memberships in the following fraternal organizations: Royal Order of Scotland, IPA, Charleston York Rite College, Elks, Masons, Shriners, Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion Post #147, Knights Templar and VFW James Island. Charles was a volunteer at the SC Aquarium where he was able to participate in feeding the sea turtles and a volunteer through DNR. He was an accomplished gardener, having grown his own kiwi fruit and liked to make jams and jellies from his bounty. Charles is survived by his wife, Edith of Charleston, SC; two sons: Michael J. Oshinsky of North Charleston, SC and Stephen M. Oshinsky (Marla) of Madison, MS; one daughter, Karen D. Buerkle (William) of Charleston, SC; one brother, William T. Oshinsky (Barbara) of Erie, PA; and one sister, Gertrude O. McGill of Meadville, PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Max. He was predeceased by his sister, Marie O. Carter and a daughter-in-law, Linda T. Oshinsky. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Highway, Charleston, SC 29412 or The Veteran's Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
