Charles "Charlie" Oliver Moncks Corner - Charles "Charlie" Lynwood Oliver, 88, of Moncks Corner, husband of Barbara Hood Oliver, passed away Sunday September 27, 2020. Charlie was born October 2, 1931 in Berkeley County, a son of Marion Lynwood Oliver and Bernice Alsbrook Oliver. A loving and devoted husband, Charlie and Barbara shared 68 years of marriage and were the parents of two sons. He served his country in the US Army and was a retired Superintendent of Transmission at Santee Cooper, having been employed there for 39 years. Charlie was a member of Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 126, 32nd degree Scottish Rite, as well as a Life Member of Berkeley Masonic Lodge 269 and a former President of the Berkeley Shrine Club. Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed. Surviving in addition to his wife are a son- George Oliver and his wife, Robin, of Moncks Corner; four grandchildren- Terry F. Oliver and his wife, Michelle, of Moncks Corner; Mikaila Oliver of Moncks Corner; Alex Presnell and his fiance, Alexandria Moore, of Moncks Corner and Erik Presnell also of Moncks Corner; four great- grandchildren; three sisters- Eunice Reardon and her husband, James, of Moncks Corner; Gladys Sebeck and her husband, Robert, of Charlotte; Liz Cantey and her husband, Leroy, of Salters; many nieces and nephews. Charlie is predeceased by a son- Charles L. "Chuck" Oliver, II; two brothers- John B. "Jack" Oliver and Frank Oliver; two sisters- Ann McElveen and Marion Hannah. A graveside service will be held at St. John's Baptist Church Cemetery, Sugar Hill Drive, Pinopolis SC 29469, Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020 at 3 o'clock, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston