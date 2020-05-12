Mr. Charles Tanner Melvin, Sr. N. Charleston - A PRIVATE Memorial Service Celebrating the life of Mr. Charles Tanner "Chuck" Melvin, Sr., will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Frances Melvin; daughters, Charlene Tanner Melvin, Deja Vonne Bailey (Kristofer, Sr.) and son, Charles Tanner Melvin, Jr. (Melanie); mother, Beatrice Tanner Melvin; brothers, Dr. Howard Daryl Melvin (Camille), Dr. C. Keith Melvin (Cassandra); sisters, Bonita K. White (Keith), Hilary Brooks; grandchildren, Kyla J. Melvin, Carter A. Tanner Miller, Korrine Vonne Bailey, Kristofer Bailey, Jr., Kristofer Princeton Bailey, III; stepchildren, Thomas Jenkins, III (Tamara), Frederick Jenkins, Carla Prioleau (Henry), Annquinette Johnson, Lloyd Jenkins (Jamie), and Neil Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Gayle Starling Melvin and Rosalie Stevenson; brothers-in-law, Harold C. Mackey, II (Dorothy) William Mackey, I (Courtland), Lewis Mackey (Eliza); and a host of nieces, nephews, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, cousins and a host of extended family and close friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.