In Loving Memory Of CHRISTINE HILL MASON Nov. 6, 1924 ~ June 22, 2009 They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time or reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. Love, the late Robert Mason, Dr. Gloria Mason Greene, Greene, Carl Mason, Viola Mason, Carl Mason II, Samuel Greene II , Dr. Kristen Greene, Arianna Mason, Samir Greene, Shameka Reed and a Host of Extended Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019