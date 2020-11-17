Clarence Jacob "Dick" Wilder, Jr. Russellville, SC - Clarence Jacob "Dick" Wilder, Jr., 77, of Russellville, husband of Merilyn Mitchum Wilder passed away Wednesday November 11, 2020. Dick was born February 6, 1943 in Berkeley County a son of Clarence Jacob Wilder, Sr. and Minnie Barnette Wilder. He was a man of faith, he and his wife attended Christian Outreach Ministries. Dick retired from Albany International, having worked there over 37 years. He had been a lifelong farmer, but after retirement he really focused on his cattle, pigs, chickens and other farm animals. He was known to be a character with a wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and was the life of the party. He was kind and loving and would give you the shirt off of his back. He and his wife shared many good times, he will be sadly missed by his family, friends and community. In addition to his wife, Merilyn, of 25 years he is survived by a son- Jody Wilder and his wife, Kim, of Irmo, SC; two stepsons- Jay Scurry and his wife, Nicole, of Goose Creek; Jason Scurry and his wife, Summer, of Hanahan; 7 grandchildren- Ty Wilder; Lori Fowler and her husband, Roger; Pamela Scurry; Josh Scurry; Kayla Scurry; Alex Ruggiero and his wife, Nina and Victoria Paonita and her husband, RJ; four great-grandchildren- Peightyn Clark; GBT "Elvis"; Nolan Ruggiero and AJ Ruggiero; a sister- Clara Brunson of Moncks Corner; many nieces and nephews. Dick is predeceased by a brother- Pete Wilder and a sister- Nancy Wilder. A graveside service will be held at Russellville Christian Church Cemetery, Friday November 20, 2020 at 1 o'clock, Russell Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the Wilder family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
