Reverend Cornell Phillips MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Reverend Cornell Phillips, those of his wife, Willamae Yenning Phillips, their seven children, four step-children, grandchildren, siblings, Eugene Phillips and Mary Gillespie, nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH TO BE HELD this afternoon, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m., interment private. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 yenning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
A WALK THROUGH TO BE HELD
Interment
