David Scott Wheeler N. Charleston - David Scott Wheeler, known to many as Xane Black, 26, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 10, 2020. His funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road at 10 am. His family will greet friends following the service until noon. Burial will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Born July 11, 1993 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, David was the son of Scott Richard Wheeler and Peggy Louise Myers Wheeler, and brother of the late Amanda Wheeler. He was a graduate of Wando High School. After, he completed numerous certification programs at Trident Technical College and The Boeing Company. He began working as a contractor with The Boeing Company. Due to his strong work ethic and dedication he "earned his blue badge" and was hired. He was the Production Coordinator on the Fulfillment Team, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Wheeler of North Charleston, SC; father, Scott Wheeler of Mount Pleasant, SC; paternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara Wheeler of Deland, FL; maternal grandmother, Helen Myers of Ft. Wayne, IN; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. His sister and best friend, Amanda, preceded him in death in 2016 and was waiting for him at Heaven's door. Memorials may be made to Creighton's House with donations made payable to Wakeup Carolina, Attn: Nanci Shipman, 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Suite 103-341, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 or Converting Hearts Ministries, 516 North Durham Avenue, Creedmoor, NC 27522. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston