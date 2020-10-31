Epifanio Zamora Summerville - Epifanio Zamora, 81, of Summerville, devoted husband of the late Sandra Mae Zamora, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by family. A Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 9 o'clock at St. Theresa's the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org
. Epifanio was born on April 7, 1939 in San Antonio, TX, son of the late Jesus and Maria Gregoria Zamora. He graduated from St. Paul High School in Owosso, Michigan in 1957. He served in the US Army. Epifanio was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from IBM 1996 and Time Warner Cable 2010. He was a phenomenal son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed coaching sports with his kids, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Survivors include: six children: James Zamora (Karen) of Summerville, Jennie Winter of Summerville, Jesus Zamora (Darlene) of Columbia, Elizabeth Zamora of Summerville, Joshua Zamora of Summerville, and Elena Zamora of Summerville eighteen grandchildren: Jeremy (Haley), Jessi, Jordin (Johnny), Jazmin, Maria, Lily, Elena, Taylor, Denyia, Dalia, Daymon, Legend, Elizabeth (Shaun), Nickie (Megan), Destiny, Jackie (Ryan), Zachary, and Rebecca eight great-grandchildren: DeAven, Isabella, Kylie, Naiomi, Atreus, Kristy, Shaun, and Jennifer two brothers: Refugio Zamora (Eulalia) of Michigan, and Joseph Zamora (Donna) of Michigan one sister, Jessie Coppersmith of Michigan two sisters-in-law: Lucia Zamora of Michigan and Barbara VanLaeken (David) of Michigan and one brother-in-law, Rudy Anzaldua of Michigan. In addition to his late wife and parents, he was predeceased by granddaughter, Jamie Winter, grandson, Renato Melo and four siblings: Martin Zamora, Lorenzo Zamora, Raymond Zamora, and Dolores Anzaldua.A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
