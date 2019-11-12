Ernest Murray, Sr. Charleston - The family of Deacon Ernest Alphonso Murray, Sr. announces his passing on Monday, November 11, 2019. Residence: 72 Clemson St. Charleston, SC. Deacon Murray is the husband of Mrs. Sylvia M. Murray; the father of Ms. Quaintella L. Isom, Mr. Ivan L. Taylor, Sr, Mr. Lenneox B. Taylor, Sr. (Felicia), Mr. Ernest A. Murray, Jr. (Patricia), Mr. Anthony Washington, Ms. Shawn Peterson, Mrs. Cantrell Murray Frayer (Nathaniel), Mrs. Samantha Peterson Pease (Robert), Ms. Donniare R. Murray, Mrs. Marcella H. Pinckney (Thomas) and Mr. Samuel Peterson (Sonya); the son of the late Mrs. Sarah Coleman and Mr. Benjamin Coleman; the brother of Reve. Eugene Murray, Sr. (Shirley), Ms. Shirley Hamilton, Mrs. Florence Brown (Norman) and the late Ms. Elizabeth Smalls, Ms. Ruthie Mae Gethers, Ms. Daisy Bell Murray, Ms. Dorothy Louise Lockhart, Ms. Frances Buffong, Ms. Sarah Lee Murray, Mr. Richard Murray, Mr. James Johnson, and Mr. Marion Murray; the grandfather of 31 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Deacon Murray was 78 years old and also an entrepreneur of Murray's Meats. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Ernest is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019