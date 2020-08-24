Frances George Connelly St. George, SC - Frances George Connelly, 91, widow of James Thomas Connelly, Sr. entered eternal rest on Saturday August 22, 2020 at her residence. Graveside Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the St. George Cemetery with Pastor Dan Griffin officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Frances was born on September 27, 1928, in St. George, a daughter of the late Marvin Guy George and Sallie Mae George. She graduated from Roper Hospital School of Nursing and worked at area hospitals for many years. She worked for Dr. Goethe in St. George after retiring from nursing. She and Mr. Jimmy opened a small antique shop in their home and also worked antique shows in Charleston and Columbia. She was a lifetime member of Memorial Baptist Church, served on numerous committees and was a substitute Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Dewey Weeks Sunday School class. She was a charter member of the Upper Dorchester Historical Society and a charter member of the Friendship Force in Orangeburg, SC. She was predeceased by grandson, James Thomas Connelly, III and brothers, Col. William L. George and James M. "Jim" George. Surviving are her son, James Thomas "Jim" (Kathleen) Connelly, Jr., Fountain Inn; three grandchildren, Darrell B. (Eleanor) Connelly, Mt. Pleasant, Paxton (Bonnie) Green, Savannah, GA, Christopher G. (Erin) Connelly, Simpsonville; granddaughter-in-law, Tauyna T. Connelly, Goose Creek; great-grandchildren, Garland B. Connelly, Taylor Connelly, Emerson Connelly, Brock Connelly, Jackson Connelly, Kaytlyn Green, Carson Green, Brady Connelly, Brooklyn Connelly, Becket Connelly, Bailey Connelly and Britton Connelly; a brother, John Stanley "Johnny" (Lee) George; and many loving nieces and nephews Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 566, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
