Gary and Cindy Seyle Mt. Pleasant - Gary Eugene Seyle, 69, and Cindy Kirchner Seyle, 62, of McClellanville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Gary was born August 22, 1950, in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Ernest Ewell Seyle and the late Helen Derrick Seyle. He was a retired machinist with the Charleston Naval Shipyard and served as a U.S. Navy Reservist. Cindy was born July 11, 1957, in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Kelly Kenneth Kirchner and the late Martha Cavanaugh Kirchner. She was a retired dental hygienist. They are survived by a son, Kevin Brett Seyle (Natalie) and were preceded in death by their parents and a son, Brian Allen Seyle. Gary is also survived by a brother, Ronnie Seyle (Sissy), two sisters, Jean Seyle Mullis (Eddy) and Janet Seyle Hunter (Rick). Cindy is also survived by brothers, Ken Kirchner (Beth), John Kirchner, Donald Kirchner (Gina), and Pat Kirchner (Lisa); sisters, Sissy Kirchner Seyle (Ronnie), Donna Kirchner Melvin (John), and Ruthy Kirchner NeSmith (Jim). Gary and Cindy are also survived by 12 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant at 10:00 a.m. Interment following the service at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting Stuhr's website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019