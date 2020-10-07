James Elijah Brown Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. James Elijah Brown will celebrate his life in a private Graveside Service on Friday, October 9, 2020. A public viewing will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Katrina Brown and James Brown, Jr.; brother, Stanley Brown; aunt, Ruby Green; grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
