James William Langston Jr., N. CHARLESTON - James William Langston, Jr. 59 of North Charleston formerly of Cameron, SC passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his residence. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg Minister Rev. Larry Williams and Pastor Cindy Williams will officiate. He was born September 8, 1959 in Greenville, SC; the son of Glennie Browning Langston and the late James W. Langston, Sr. He was the owner of Jym Su Bait Company and was a longtime employee of Palmetto Carriage Company in Charleston. His hobby of photography lead him to open a small photography business selling his prints at the slave market in Charleston. Survivors include his son, Brandon Edward Williams; his Mother, Glennie B. Langston; 1 brother, Edward (Rachel) Langston, 4 grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, Kristinna and Alexis; 2 nieces; Kayla Mowrey and Katlin Langston and 2 nephews; Glenn Langston and Christopher Langston and 1 great-nephew, Aaron Cobb, Jr. Friends may call at the residence of his Mother, Glennie B. Langston; 1476 Shulmer Road, Cameron, SC. A Special thank you to Deidre Aytes, Debra Jennings, John Westendoff, Carlton Edwards and Tammy Vickery who were like family to him. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115 or to Journey Community Church P.O. Box 5003, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019