Janet Seitz Charleston - Janet Miller Seitz, 88, of Charleston, SC, died Tuesday morning in a Charleston hospital. Her funeral will be 12:30 PM Friday afternoon, June 28, 2019, in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Entombment will follow in Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the hour of service on Friday. The family requests that memorials be made to the VFW Post 10256, 104 Stephanie Dr., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Mrs. Seitz was born November 22, 1930, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of Elmer Miller and Helen Maria Niemisto Miller. She enjoyed reading mystery novels and the newspaper, and cooking. In earlier years, she was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts and assisted with the Girl Scouts. Mrs. Seitz was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and she was the widow of Tech Sgt. Harry F. Seitz. Surviving are, a daughter, Kathy L. Seitz of Charleston; two sons, Mark Canada of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Clifford Seitz of N. Charleston; three grandchildren, Seth Seitz, Cresenthia Riggs, and Trista Boykin; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Londyn, Joseph, Penelope, and Bennett; a nephew, John Miller; and a great-niece, Jonelle. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019