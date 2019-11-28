JoAnn M. Sheppard MT. PLEASANT - JoAnn M. Sheppard, 82, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William A. Sheppard, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends at 2:00 pm. Born January 22, 1937 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Edington Ingalls and Maxine Ingalls Aiken (nee Voorhees). Mrs. Sheppard had an expansive career including working at the National Bureau of Standards and in security at the US Pentagon. She worked in security at the Charleston Naval Base and served as an administrative assistant for Chuck Dawley at the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. JoAnn was a real estate agent. JoAnn earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The Citadel. She enjoyed tennis, ceramics and painting with acrylics, oil and water color. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, William "Bill" A. Sheppard; her children: Jeannie Swann, Vicki Moroughan (Lloyd), Michael Harris; and Lori Simpson (Tom); three step-children: Deborah Martin, Mark Sheppard, and Alice Clemons; brother, Tom Ingalls (Patti) and sister Charlotte Turner (David); 14 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019