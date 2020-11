Juanita I. Frazier N. CHARLESTON - The family of Ms. Juanita I. Frazier invites family and friends to her funeral services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Hill Crest Cemetery, located on Cemetery Road off Gahagan Road near Berlin G. Meyers Pkwy in Summerville, SC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at The Stevens Funeral Home. Ms. Frazier departed this life on November 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband. Nathaniel Frazier and her son. Alvin. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her children; Beverly Jackson Stanley (Donald) and Sheila Williams, Bowie, MD; Alfreda Scott (Esse), Fort Worth, TX; Marilyn Lee (Anthony); Wanda Tucker (Clifford); Valerie Graham (Wraye); and Marvin Frazier, all of Charleston, SC. Five sisters: Elease Frazier; Lee Anna Johnson (James); Shirley Neely; Evelyn Stokes (LeRoy), Charleston, SC, and Louise Davenport (John) of Detroit, MI. Alfreddie Campbell, Jacquelyn Washington and Ronell Campbell preceded her in death. Also, she had 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Professional services entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 107 S. Parler Avenue, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston