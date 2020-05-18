Katherine "Kitty" Barfield N. Charleston - Katherine McLeod "Kitty" Barfield, 94, of North Charleston passed away peacefully in her sleep the early morning of May 16, 2020, at the Bridges of Charleston. Kitty resided at the Bridges for the last five years where the staff gave her the title as "Queen of the Bridges" and she wore that crown proudly. Kitty would tell you in a heartbeat that the staff at the Bridges were just as much a part of her family as her own. The family would like to express their sincere deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Bridges and Regency SouthernCare for the love and care they provided to our mom. Kitty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and faithful friend. She was a woman of strong faith and was an active member of Cokesbury United Methodist for over 60 years. During her many years, she served as an active community member in her beloved City of North Charleston, always doing everything she could to make the City a great place to live, work, and play. She also relished in watching her children, grands, and great-grands participate in sports and extracurricular activities. Born November 5, 1925 in Ojus, Florida, she is preceded in death by her parents Donald R. McLeod and Alice Hudson McLeod, her sister Jessie M. Horne and brother Donald R. McLeod. Also, her late husband of 62 years, Joe Barfield. She is survived by her five children Ricky Barfield (Brenda) of Moncks Corner, Ed Barfield (Dawn) of Givhans, Donnie Barfield (Tammy) of Moncks Corner, Kathi DuCharme of Summerville, Butch (Laurie) of North Charleston; her 97 year-old sister, Madie Ray of Florida; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and her many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special friend, Helen Delong, also faithfully lovingly cared for her. Due to the continued restrictive pandemic period, a private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hollings Cancer Center, MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 18 to May 19, 2020.