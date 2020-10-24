Kathy Benton Heilman MT. PLEASANT - Kathy Benton Heilman went to be with her Lord on September 29, 2020. Born September 6, 1950 in Thomasville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Carolyn Josey Benton, and the late Joseph Benton. She attended Hanahan High School where she was known for her kind and gentle spirit, along with her love for song, dance, and laughter. Kathy began her professional career in the food industry. A career which spanned over 50 years. Throughout this long career, she gained the reputation of being one of the hardest working, loyal, and dependable ladies in the industry. Having spent her adult life in the many facets of the food industry, it is understandable why she will be remembered by her family and friends for her traditional southern style cooking. She enjoyed cooking to the point that one of her nieces said, "Aunt Kathy, you are one of the most "cooking" ladies that I know". She is the beloved Mother of two sons who are her legacy: Stephen Kenneth Varnadoe, Jr (Cynthia)of San Antonio, Texas, and Gary Vaughn Mangum, Jr. (Emily)of Abbotsford, British Columbia. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret B. Almeida (Ernest (Butch) of Richmond Hill, Georgia, and a brother, Joseph D. Benton (Patricia)of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. She was a proud Grandmother to five grandchildren: Darian Varnadoe, Amanda Varnadoe, Nicolas Mangum, Noah Mangum and Nathan Mangum. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews, along with four great-nieces and two great-nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
