In Loving Memory Of A Very Special Husband LEROY ALEXANDER COLEMAN JR. Nov. 29, 1950 ~ Aug. 24, 2012 Happy Birthday Sweetheart! On your seventh birthday shared With God and the angels I think of you today With love, respect, and devotion Sadly, I cannot bring you gifts But I can still celebrate... Today, I will simply celebrate...YOU I will unwrap every beautiful memory That you lovingly gave to me Which filled my soul with so much joy I'll also wrap up my own thoughts of love Hoping that God will send them to you 'Special Delivery' in heaven That you will always know Just how much I love you How deeply I miss you And that I am carrying on... Daily in your honor You truly are the most wonderful blessing That God ever gave to me! Your Loving and Devoted Wife, Linda
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019