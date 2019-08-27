Lester Ray Mixson Moncks Corner - Lester Ray Mixson, 48, of Moncks Corner, husband of 13 years to Betty Gaskins Mixson passed away Monday August 26, 2019. Ray was born February 28, 1971 in Summerville a son of the late Larry B. Mixson and the late Carlene McCutchen Smith. A graduate of Berkeley High School and the College of Charleston, Ray was employed by Berkeley County Government as the Human Resources Benefits Supervisor. He loved the mountains, Clemson sports and spending time with his children. He will be sadly missed. Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter- Persaeus Springs; a son- Max Springs- brother- Neil Smith; step-mother, Darlene Mixson; siblings, Billy Mixson; Thesesa Peterra; Stacy Judy; Dee Dee Kessler; Stevie Kessler; Aunts- Janet Creel; Marilyn Barnes; Doris McCutchen and Ann McCutchen; great-niece- Tori Shuler; many other cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by brothers- Randy Mixson and Johnny Mixson. His funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner Friday August 30, 2019 at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel Thursday evening August 29, 2019 from 5 to 7 o'clock. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019